Abstract

PURPOSE: Road Traffic Injury (RTI) is major public health concern globally and is excessively affecting vulnerable road users in the pacific Island nations. This study aimed to explore and understand the perception of Public Transport Drivers (PTDs) on risk factors and the existing prevention strategy of RTI in Vanuatu.



METHODS: This study employed qualitative methods that used 31 In-Depth Interviews (IDIs) to gather data from PTDs from 14 October to 30 November 2020. Purposive sampling was used to recruit PTDs from three main municipalities, Luganville, Port Vila and Lenakel. Semi-structured open-ended questionnaire were used to gather data. Interview data was transcribed and manual thematic analysis was performed to analysis the data.



RESULTS: Data saturation was reach from interviewing 31 PTDs who were all male. Five main themes were generated from the study including the trend of RTI, the determinants of RTI, high-risk road users, traffic law enforcement and public education. The respondents perceived that the best measures for preventing RTI include community education, enforcement of road traffic control laws and addressing specific road infrastructure issues.



CONCLUSIONS: Changing driver behaviours, community education on road safety and enforcement of traffic laws are essential for preventing RTI in Vanuatu.

