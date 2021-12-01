SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Russell DW, Russell CA, Lei Z. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 80: 293-301.

(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jsr.2021.12.012

35249609

INTRODUCTION: Safety climate is a critical human factor that can increase safety-related behaviors and reduce accidents. This research reports on a three-phase program of development and validation of a safety climate survey tool initiated by U.S. Naval Surface Forces after numerous accidents and near misses.

METHOD: The initial survey was administered to 4,042 sailors aboard 30 warships, and factor analysis supported a three-factor measure of a safety climate composed of operational compliance, positive work environment, and organizational resources. The predictive validity of the newly developed safety climate measure was tested against the number of accidents reported in the 12 months after the safety climate survey.

RESULTS: This analysis revealed that a positive work environment and operational compliance were linked to fewer accidents; surprisingly, organizational resources were linked to more accidents. Implications for future research on safety climate and occupational safety are discussed.


Accidents; Naval forces; Safety climate; Scale development; Validity

