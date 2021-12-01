Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Maximizing the deterrent effects of Roadside Drug Testing (RDT) operations remains critical for improving road safety. While preliminary research has explored the impact of being tested at RDT sites, there is yet to be an investigation of different types of exposure (e.g., seeing an operation, being tested) and the subsequent relationship(s) with perceptions of certainty of apprehension and future intentions to offend. The overall objective of this research was to explore these relationships with a sample of drug takers.



METHOD: A total of 803 Queensland motorists aged between 16 and 75 (M = 27.12, SD = 13.09) completed an online-based survey, and all reported consuming marijuana, MDMA, and/or methamphetamine at least once in the previous 12 months. A convenience sampling method was utilized (via Facebook).



RESULTS: The drug driving proportion of the sample (58%) reported a total of 30,858 instances of drug driving, or 66 instances on average. Seeing RDT in the previous 12 months (26% of sample) was more common than being tested at RDT (7%). The results indicated that seeing RDT two or more times was related to increased certainty of apprehension (compared to those who had seen it only once or never), although the increase was relatively small. Correlational analyses suggest there were some positive (albeit weak relationships) between exposure to RDT (seen and tested) and past and future offending. However, only three significant predictors of future offending emerged: older age, lower perceptions of apprehension certainty, and greater use of marijuana. Practical Applications: The results illuminate the extent of the drug driving problem and the need for greater resourcing to increase the real threat of detection. While the effect of exposure to enforcement was small, it was positive, incremental and supportive of increased roadside police enforcement as well as further research to quantify such deterrent processes.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving; Drug impaired driving

Language: en