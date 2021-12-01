Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Workplace interactions between pedestrians and industrial mobile equipment often result in workplace fatalities. Employers are normally required to provide pedestrian warning alarms for reverse travel only, though forward travel accidents may comprise as much as 50% of all related fatalities.



METHOD: This study was conducted to compare unique configurations of common pedestrian warning alarms to determine whether worker role or equipment configuration were significant independent variables of worker perception of forward alarm irritation and excellent warning characteristics, and whether forward alarms are perceived to be important.



RESULTS: While worker role was not found to be a significant variable, select alarm configuration properties were found to be significant. Practical Applications: The results of the study suggest that a combination of broadband and light emitting diode devices are preferential to all other configurations studied.

Language: en