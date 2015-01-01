Abstract

Adolescent peer groups shape beliefs that dictate behavioral norms, including intimate partner violence (IPV) perpetration behaviors, with lasting influence into adulthood. This study examines the role of sport engagement and alcohol use in adolescence on perpetration of physical and sexual IPV in young adulthood. A secondary data analysis was conducted with data from 3411 male and 4318 female participants in the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health study. Sports and other school activity participation, as well as alcohol use, were measured in middle and high school students. Intimate partner violence perpetration was measured six years later with items from the revised Conflict Tactics Scales. Sex-stratified logistic cross-classified multilevel analyses indicate that, for males, participation in football in adolescence was associated with higher odds of IPV perpetration in young adulthood (aOR:1.26, p =.01). For males and females, non-engagement in any school activities in adolescence was associated with higher odds of IPV perpetration in young adulthood (male aOR: 1.52, p <.01; female aOR: 1.19, p =.04). Alcohol use in adolescence was also associated with higher odds of IPV perpetration in young adulthood for both males and females, even when low level drinking (1-2 drinks in the past 12 months) was reported (male aOR: 1.40, p <.01; female aOR: 1.38, p <.01). Random-effect estimates indicate small but significant contributions of adolescent peer, school, and neighborhood contexts on IPV perpetration in young adulthood for both boys and girls. These findings highlight that football engagement among boys, and alcohol use among boys and girls, are linked to longer-term risk for IPV perpetration, but engagement in other sports and school activities appear to serve as protective factors. These findings, taken with those regarding social context effects, suggest that positive social environment and networks in adolescence, inclusive of those offered in some sports, can be useful platforms for IPV prevention efforts.

