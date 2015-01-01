Abstract

Nowadays, a plethora of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) designs that significantly vary in size, shape, operating flight altitude, and flight range have been developed to provide multidimensional capabilities across a wide range of military and civil applications. In the field of forensic and police applications, drones are becoming increasingly used instead of helicopters to assist field officers to search for vulnerable missing persons or to target criminals in crime hotspots, and also to provide high-quality data for the documentation and reconstruction of the forensic scene or to facilitate evidence detection. This paper aims to examine the contribution of UAVs in real-time evidence detection in outdoor crime scene investigations. It should be highlighted that the project innovates by providing a quantitative comparative analysis of UAV-based and traditional search methods through the simulation of a crime scene investigation for evidence detection. The first experimental phase tested the usefulness of UAVs as a forensic detection tool by posing the dilemma of humans or drones. The second phase examined the ability of the drone to reproduce the obtained performance results in different terrains, while the third phase tested the accuracy in detection by subjecting the drone-recorded videos to computer vision techniques. The experimental results indicate that drone deployment in evidence detection can provide increased accuracy and speed of detection over a range of terrain types. Additionally, it was found that real-time object detection based on computer vision techniques could be the key enabler of drone-based investigations if interoperability between drones and these techniques is achieved.

