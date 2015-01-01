|
Citation
Berjisian E, Bigazzi A. Transp. Res. C Emerg. Technol. 2022; 137: e103588.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
An abundance of GPS data on walking and cycling requires substantial data processing - a primary component of which is trip identification to distinguish between data recorded during travel versus activities. The objective of this paper is to systematically evaluate trip identification algorithms in the literature and provide recommendations to improve performance for walking and cycling trips. Fourteen algorithms are applied to 1685 GPS trajectories from Vancouver, Canada, and evaluated on the bases of their agreement, distinction of trip and activity data characteristics, processing time, and accuracy (based on a labeled subset). Error sources are identified in relationship to trajectory, network, and weather factors.
Language: en
Keywords
Cycling; GPS data; Trip identification; Walking