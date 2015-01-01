Abstract

Aim



Risky sexual behaviours (RSB) among adolescents is one of the major public health concerns globally. These behaviours-RSB have adverse effects on their future health and well-being. Therefore, in this paper, our aim was to assess the determinants of RSB among in-school Namibian adolescents using the 2013 Global School-based Health Survey.



Methods



The data was extracted and analysed with STATA version 14.2. Both bivariate and multivariable analyses were done to generate results that infomed the discussion. The results were presented as odds ratios and adjusted odds ratios (AOR) with their respective 95% confidence intervals (CI). Level of statistical significance was declared at a p-value of < 0.05.



Results



Our results showed that of the 2846 adolescents surveyed, 51.8% reported they have ever had sexual intercourse.



Fifty-eight percent reported having multiple sexual partners and 23.2% reported not using a condom during their last sexual intercourse. The multivariable analysis showed that age [AOR = 2.50; CI = 1.99-3.14], sex [AOR = 0.40; CI = 0.34-0.47], grade [AOR = 1.80; CI =1.38-2.36], suicidal ideation [AOR = 1.44; CI =1.16-1.79], bullying [AOR = 1.36; CI = 1.15-1.62], hunger [AOR = 1.39; CI = 1.17-1.64], alcohol use [AOR = 1.57; CI = 1.31-1.89], marijuana use [AOR = 1.98; CI = 1.14-3.45] and parental knowledge of activity [AOR = 0.82; CI = 0.68-0.99] showed statistically significant influence on sexual experience. Sex [AOR = 0.43; CI = 0.33-0.55], grade [AOR = 1.58; CI = 1.15-2.18], alcohol use [AOR = 1.37; CI =1.07-1.75], marijuana use [AOR = 2.23; CI = 1.11-4.46] and parental supervision [AOR = 0.76; CI = 0.59-0.98] were associated with multiple sexual partners. There was also statistically significant association between age [AOR = 0.32; CI = 0.21-0.48], loneliness [AOR = 1.49; CI = 1.04-2.14], number of close friends [AOR = 0.60; CI = 0.37-0.96] and parental supervision [AOR = 0.43; CI = 0.32-0.60] on non-condom use.



Conclusion



These findings underscore the need for a pragmatic approach in addressing RSB among adolescents by adopting substance use prevention and mental health promotion programmes and by encouraging more parental involvement in activities of their adolescents.

