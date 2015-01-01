Abstract

Redox homeostasis and redox-mediated signaling mechanisms are fundamental elements of human biology. Physiological levels of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and reactive nitrogen species (RNS) modulate a range of functional processes at the cellular, tissue, and systemic levels in healthy humans. Conversely, excess ROS or RNS activity can disrupt function, impairing the performance of daily activities. This article analyzes the impact of redox mechanisms on extreme task performance. Such activities (a) require complex motor skills, (b) are physically demanding, (c) are performed in an extreme environment, (d) require high-level executive function, and (e) pose an imminent risk of injury or death. The current analysis utilizes race car driving as a representative example. The physiological challenges of this extreme task include physical exertion, g loading, vibration, heat exposure, dehydration, noise, mental demands, and emotional factors. Each of these challenges stimulates ROS signaling, RNS signaling, or both, alters redox homeostasis, and exerts pro-oxidant effects at either the tissue or systemic levels. These redox mechanisms appear to promote physiological stress during race car driving and impair the performance of driver athletes.

