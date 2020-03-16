Abstract

OBJECTIVES: There has been a notable surge in cycling injuries during the COVID-19(SARS-CoV-2 virus) pandemic. Cycling in general increased during lockdown as a leisure & fitness activity along with reduction in the use of public transport for commuting. We investigated the bicycle-related maxillofacial injuries & associations presenting through our emergency department(ED) which covers more than 1.6 million of London population. STUDY DESIGN/METHODS: A retrospective observational study was undertaken in the Barnet General Hospital ("hub") which receives all maxillofacial referrals from 6 "spoke" hospitals & other urgent primary/community care practices in North London area between 16 March 2020 & 16 July 2020. All data corresponding to cycling injuries during the lockdown period was analyzed with the aid of trauma database/trust-wide electronic patient records.



RESULTS: Twenty-two patients (6.7%) with cycling-related injuries out of a total of 322 patients who attended during the 4 months study period with maxillofacial emergencies were identified. Average age of patient cohort was 35.4 years, mainly consisting of adult males (77%). Seven patients had minor head injury and 1 patient suffered traumatic brain injury. About 59% patients did not wear a protective helmet & 3 patients had heavy alcohol/recreational drug intoxication during the accidents. Four patients needed inpatient admission and treatment under general anesthesia.



CONCLUSIONS: Based on our humble study, we advocate the need for robust road & personal safety measures with mandatory government legislations, policing of drug intoxication & encouragement of physical & mental health improvement measures during these unprecedented times & beyond.

