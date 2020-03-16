|
OBJECTIVES: There has been a notable surge in cycling injuries during the COVID-19(SARS-CoV-2 virus) pandemic. Cycling in general increased during lockdown as a leisure & fitness activity along with reduction in the use of public transport for commuting. We investigated the bicycle-related maxillofacial injuries & associations presenting through our emergency department(ED) which covers more than 1.6 million of London population. STUDY DESIGN/METHODS: A retrospective observational study was undertaken in the Barnet General Hospital ("hub") which receives all maxillofacial referrals from 6 "spoke" hospitals & other urgent primary/community care practices in North London area between 16 March 2020 & 16 July 2020. All data corresponding to cycling injuries during the lockdown period was analyzed with the aid of trauma database/trust-wide electronic patient records.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
trauma; COVID-19; cycling; head injury; facial injuries; helmet; lockdown