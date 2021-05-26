Abstract

Suicide mortality is a major contributor to premature death, with geographic variation in suicide rates. Why suicide rates differ across urban and rural areas has not yet been fully established. We conducted a literature review describing the urban-rural disparities in suicide mortality. Articles were searched in five databases (EMBASE, PubMed, PsychINFO, Scopus, and Web of Science) from inception till 26 May 2021. Eligible studies were narratively analyzed in terms of the urban-rural disparities in suicides, different suicide methods, and suicide trends over time. In total, 24 articles were included in our review. Most studies were ecological and cross-sectional evidence tentatively suggests higher suicide rates in rural than in urban areas. Men were more at risk by rurality than women, but suicide is in general more prevalent among men. No obvious urban-rural pattern emerged regarding suicide means or urban-rural changes over time. Potential suicidogenic explanations include social isolation, easier access to lethal means, stigmatization toward people with mental health problems, and reduced supply of mental health services. For research progress, we urge, first, individual-level cohort and case-control studies in different sociocultural settings. Second, both rurality and urbanicity are multifaceted concepts that are inadequately captured by oversimplified typologies and require detailed assessments of the sociophysical residential environment.

Language: en