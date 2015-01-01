|
Citation
|
Hardwicke J, Baxter BA, Gamble T, Hurst HT. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(5): e2861.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35270553
|
Abstract
|
The purpose of this study was to investigate competitive cyclists' helmet use, perceptions of sports-related concussion (SRC), and medical-care-seeking behaviors. A mixed-method approach was used with qualitative and quantitative data presented. The study comprised of a cross-sectional analysis of 405 competitive cyclists who completed an online survey.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
competitive cycling; helmets; medical care seeking behaviors; sports-related concussion