Abstract

Machine and deep learning techniques are two branches of artificial intelligence that have proven very efficient in solving advanced human problems. The automotive industry is currently using this technology to support drivers with advanced driver assistance systems. These systems can assist various functions for proper driving and estimate drivers' capability of stable driving behavior and road safety. Many studies have proved that the driver's emotions are the significant factors that manage the driver's behavior, leading to severe vehicle collisions. Therefore, continuous monitoring of drivers' emotions can help predict their behavior to avoid accidents. A novel hybrid network architecture using a deep neural network and support vector machine has been developed to predict between six and seven driver's emotions in different poses, occlusions, and illumination conditions to achieve this goal. To determine the emotions, a fusion of Gabor and LBP features has been utilized to find the features and been classified using a support vector machine classifier combined with a convolutional neural network. Our proposed model achieved better performance accuracy of 84.41%, 95.05%, 98.57%, and 98.64% for FER 2013, CK+, KDEF, and KMU-FED datasets, respectively.

