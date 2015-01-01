Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This case study examined multi-level social-ecological supports in promoting well-being through college students impacted by one of the deadliest wildfires in U.S. history.Participants: College students attending a large public university were surveyed (N = 354, M(age =) 22.7, 76.2% female, 61% white).



METHODS: Measures included demographics, individual factors (mindfulness, sleep problems), social support (emotional support, family support, and friendship), and sense of community. Multiple linear regression models on well-being were constructed.



RESULTS: Findings indicated that mindfulness, sleep disturbances, emotional support, family support, number of close friends, and sense of community were significant predictors of well-being.



CONCLUSION: Findings highlight the importance of universities in proactively bolstering critical social-ecological needs of college students living in communities vulnerable to climate-change accelerated environmental disasters.

Language: en