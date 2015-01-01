SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kornbluh M, Withers MC, Ades J, Grennan G, Mishra J. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2022.2047706

PMID

35271421

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This case study examined multi-level social-ecological supports in promoting well-being through college students impacted by one of the deadliest wildfires in U.S. history.Participants: College students attending a large public university were surveyed (N = 354, M(age =) 22.7, 76.2% female, 61% white).

METHODS: Measures included demographics, individual factors (mindfulness, sleep problems), social support (emotional support, family support, and friendship), and sense of community. Multiple linear regression models on well-being were constructed.

RESULTS: Findings indicated that mindfulness, sleep disturbances, emotional support, family support, number of close friends, and sense of community were significant predictors of well-being.

CONCLUSION: Findings highlight the importance of universities in proactively bolstering critical social-ecological needs of college students living in communities vulnerable to climate-change accelerated environmental disasters.


Language: en

Keywords

health promotion; Climate change; social support; community building; environmental loss

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print