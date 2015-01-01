|
Citation
|
Kornbluh M, Withers MC, Ades J, Grennan G, Mishra J. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35271421
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: This case study examined multi-level social-ecological supports in promoting well-being through college students impacted by one of the deadliest wildfires in U.S. history.Participants: College students attending a large public university were surveyed (N = 354, M(age =) 22.7, 76.2% female, 61% white).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
health promotion; Climate change; social support; community building; environmental loss