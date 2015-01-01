Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the factors associated with excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in informal interprovincial transport drivers of the Lima-Huancayo central highway (Peru) from January to March 2018.



METHODS: Cross-sectional study. The drivers were weighed and measured, then individual, sociodemographic, and occupational data were obtained which were recorded in a data collection form, then the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS) was applied to the drivers. The prevalence and EDS-associated factors in drivers were obtained from this data. The multivariate analysis of the possible associated factors for EDS was performed with binary logistic regression, obtaining the adjusted odds ratio (AOR).



RESULTS: 162 drivers participated in the study. The average age was 42.0 ± 10.2 years (Range of 21-62 years), all the participants were male. 55. 6% had a technical degree, 42.0% were married and 55.6% had two to three children. The mean time of experience as a driver was 17.0 ± 6.8 years, 54.9% were overweight, and 32.1% were obese. 27.8% of drivers had EDS, the multivariate analysis found that the EDS-associated factors of the drivers were obesity (AOR=3.8, 95% CI: 1.422- 10.233), having 10 or more years of experience as a driver (AOR=3.1, 95% CI: 1.342-7.189) and overweight (AOR=2.9 CI 95%: 1.216-7.096).



CONCLUSION: There is a high prevalence of EDS in informal drivers of interprovincial transport of the central high-altitude highway studied. Obesity was the main factor associated with EDS, along with being overweight and having 10 or more years of experience as a driver.

