Citation
Diamond G, Ogunkua L, Atte T, Rosen P, Wintersteen M, Gallop R. Sch. Ment. Health 2021; 13(4): 655-666.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Schools have the unique opportunity to identify and refer youth at risk for suicide. School-based gatekeeper training programs aim to improve staff's ability to talk to students about mental health concerns and refer them for an assessment. Unfortunately, progress in evaluating the available programs has been limited. In fact, the popular and widely used More Than Sad program has received no rigorous evaluation to date. This study sets out to evaluate the effectiveness of the More Than Sad program in a quasi-experimental, wait-list control design with a large number of school personnel, across geographically diverse communities. Fourteen school districts with over 1475 school personal received the training. A standardized assessment tool was used before and after the training and two months later. Half of the schools served as a wait list control before receiving the treatment.
Language: en