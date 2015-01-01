|
Kong F, Liu G, Gao Q, Deng J. Sch. Psychol. Int. 2021; 42(6): 638-656.
Problematic mobile phone use can predict depression in adolescents, but few studies have thoroughly explored its internal mechanism. This study surveyed 1,768 Chinese adolescents in three educational levels (upper grades of elementary, junior middle, and high school levels) using a questionnaire.
adolescents; depression; parent–child relationship; problematic mobile phone use