Brann KL, Daniels B, Chafouleas SM, DiOrio CA. Sch. Psychol. Rev. 2022; 51(1): 6-24.
(Copyright © 2022, National Association of School Psychologists)
To fully execute multitiered systems of support (MTSS), schools must have access to screening and progress monitoring measures that are defensible and appropriate for intended use yet also must be usable within the intended context. Usability is the extent to which a measure, process, or system is acceptable and can be feasibly used by stakeholders to achieve intended goals. The current study systematically reviewed the prevalence of usability research for school-based screening and progress monitoring of social, emotional, and behavioral (SEB) domains.
and behavioral assessment; emotional; multitiered systems of support; progress monitoring; school-based screening; social; usability