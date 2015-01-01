SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Feldman JL. Sch. Soc. Work J. 2021; 46(1): 11-28.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Lyceum Books)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This conceptual article examines the evolution of trauma treatment in schools--from early interventions such as cognitive behavioral intervention for trauma in schools to more recent interventions such as trauma-informed schools--that boast schoolwide supports for students.

I argue that the current conceptualization of trauma used in schools, based largely on the Adverse Childhood Experiences Study, focuses on family dysfunction and overlooks systemic factors, such as racial trauma. Because this conceptualization of trauma is particularly detrimental to marginalized
and vulnerable students, school social workers have an ethical responsibility to guide educators toward revolution and social justice by encouraging systemically trauma-informed practice.


Language: en

Keywords

ACES; SCHOOL SOCIAL WORK; SCHOOLS; SYSTEMIC TRAUMA; TRAUMA-INFORMED; URBAN EDUCATION

