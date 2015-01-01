Abstract

Background

The behavior of road users, especially taxi drivers, is a significant factor affecting overall transportation safety. These kinds of behaviors usually are explained in terms of traffic safety culture. Therefore, understanding the underlying themes of traffic safety culture can be crucial in determining policies and strategies. In this context, the present study aims to construct a theoretical model to explain the latent themes of taxi drivers' safety culture.

Methods

A grounded theory approach was used in this exploratory study. The participants were invited to the study based on purposeful and theoretical sampling. A total of 12 taxi drivers and 14 other relevant individuals took part in the in-depth interviews (IDIs). Furthermore, emergent latent themes were validated by holding a focus group discussion (FGD) with six taxi drivers. Data extraction and coding were done by each member of the research team, separately. Finally, they worked together to achieve a theoretical model.

Results

A theoretical model, O-FIC-T model, was constructed based on five specific emergent latent themes: organizational governance and administration, respecting the rules and regulations, income-cost balance, cultural-societal traits, and traffic behaviors. Organizational governance and administration emerged as the axial theme. Cultural-societal traits made as a mediator role, as well.

Conclusion

The O-FIC-T model was introduced which underlies the necessity to make considerable modifications in the coordination of responsible organizations to promote taxi drivers' adoption of safe behaviors. The model shows how organizational factors can move forward other latent themes.

Language: en