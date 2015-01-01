|
Citation
|
Lu Y, Wei L, Cao B, Li J. Disaster Prev. Manage. 2021; 30(3): 293-307.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE Disaster risk reduction (DRR) researchers and practitioners have found that schools can play a critical role in DRR education, with many Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) developing initiatives to actively involve children in DRR education programs. This paper reports on a case study on an innovative Chinese NGO school-based program focused on participatory child-centered DRR (PCC-DRR) education, from which a PCC-DRR education framework was developed so that similar programs could be replicated, especially in developing countries.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child-centered; Disaster risk reduction education; NGO; Participatory; School