Citation
Clark-Ginsberg A, Easton-Calabria LC, Patel SS, Balagna J, Payne LA. Disaster Prev. Manage. 2021; 30(4/5): 447-461.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Emerald Group Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
PURPOSE Disaster management agencies are mandated to reduce risk for the populations that they serve. Yet, inequities in how they function may result in their activities creating disaster risk, particularly for already vulnerable and marginalized populations. In this article, how disaster management agencies create disaster risk for vulnerable and marginalized groups is examined, seeking to show the ways existing policies affect communities, and provide recommendations on policy and future research.
Language: en
Keywords
Cascading hazards; Community-based disaster risk reduction; Disaster management agencies; Disaster risk creation; Disasters and organizations; Equity; Federal emergency management agency