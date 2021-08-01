Abstract

The current chaotic state of Indian cities in terms of lack of effective public infrastructure systems implies a failure of the practice of urban planning. One of the reasons for this failure is often a compartmentalised approach to urban planning. An integrated approach, wherein urban development and public infrastructure systems are analysed and implemented as interconnected systems is likely to yield more efficiently functioning cities. This study explores one such approach to integrate the urban plan-making process with the public transport systems, using public transport accessibility levels (PTAL) as a tool. The methodology involves adaptation of London's PTAL method to measure the accessibility of the public transport network and exploring its possible applications to several aspects of urban plan-making, in Lucknow, a city with a population of about 3.7 million residents (World Population Review, 2020) and an emerging regional hub. A baseline (2020) and three future PTAL scenarios (2031) are developed that are based on the current plans and our analysis. These scenarios are assessed vis-à-vis the population distribution and public affordable housing locations. The applications of PTAL in delineating high-intensity development zones and enhancing local area plans are also explored. The study demonstrated that PTAL can be a useful tool to enhance urban planning policy decisions such as in preparing spatial plans (e.g., land use zoning, FAR determination, delineating transit-oriented zones, and preparing local area plans) and providing public transport infrastructure and making it more inclusive. The study concludes that planners working on different facets of urban planning such as land use, housing, transport efficiency and inclusivity, among others, can benefit from PTAL mapping. The recommendations can be taken a step further through creation of a holistic digital platform for analysis, which would complement the Government of India's Smart Cities Mission.

