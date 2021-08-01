Abstract

The National Programme for Supporting School Transport (PNATE) is an important public policy in Brazil. There are significant challenges faced regarding the implementation of PNATE. Among them, the cultural, economic and social inequalities that exists in over 5,500 Brazilian municipalities. These differences can be mitigated when they are rethought by the principle of equity, dealing with differentiation in order to promote social justice. It proposed a new model of resources allocation for the municipalities in this paper. Existing databases from school census and municipality characteristics were used to analyze the variables that represent equality, equity and meritocracy.Subsequently, a standardized index was built through factorial analysis. The final index performed a ranking of the municipalities for the resources distributions. The results allow that historically poorer regions, such as the north and northeast regions of the country, with the new model receive more resources when compared with the current model.

