Abstract

Singapore enacted traffic regulation in 2017 that allows cyclists to ride alongside pedestrians on off-road footways on a nation-wide basis. There now exists four types of cycling facilities in Singapore: off-road cycling path, on-road cycling lane, shared on-road lane, and shared off-road footway. A cyclists' preference study was conducted to identify the most important factors (as considered by cyclist subjects) that contribute to preferences of cycling facilities. The perceptions of users (as a cyclist), as well as users' ratings of the cycling facilities, were investigated. Free association analysis suggests that users (as a cyclist) value safety the most. Their opinions are also heavily influenced by whether there are interactions with other types of users. Whereas dedicated pathways are most preferred, cyclists do have greater preference to ride on shared-use footways than on roadways with motorised vehicles. Shared footways are highly feasible cycling facility to cater to the increasing demand for cycling activities in Singapore.

