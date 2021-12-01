Abstract

The highway capacity manual (HCM) is used to assess the level of service on two-lane rural highways in several countries, including Brazil. The 6th version of the HCM will address the capacity and level of service for two-lane highways based on follower density (FD). Studies have been conducted in Brazil to obtain a suitable method for calculating the level of service on two-lane highways. However, there are no studies that have determined the impact of no-passing zones involving FD, which is the main objective of this research. To achieve this goal, a set of traffic data was obtained from highway segments with the primary purpose of calibrating and validating the VISSIM traffic simulator used in this study. Using the simulator, traffic data were generated in hypothetical highway segments with a wide range of geometric and traffic characteristics. Traffic relationships for the simulation data were adjusted for the following conditions: (i) without no-passing zones, and (ii) with no-passing zones. The results of the analysis indicate that the models proposed in this study produce level of service and FD values close to values observed in the field.

