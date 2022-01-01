|
Umair M, Rana IA, Lodhi RH. Case Stud. Transp. Policy 2022; 10(1): 417-426.
(Copyright © 2022, World Conference on Transport Research Society, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
Road traffic crashes are one of the biggest causes of unnatural deaths in developing countries. This study identifies urban design factors that can influence road traffic crashes. The factors are categorized under the dimensions of land use, street furniture, buildings, and landscape. Road crashes' data was collected from 1122 Emergency Services of Punjab, Pakistan, while data regarding built environment factors were collected using field surveys. Kernel density estimation technique was used to identify crash hotspots. Multiple and Tobit regression models were used to determine the impact of these indicators on road traffic crashes.
Kernel density estimation; Land use; Landscape; Urban design