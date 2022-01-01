Abstract

This paper proposes a methodology to perform an exploratory analysis of incidents focused on broken-down vehicles using the city of Rio de Janeiro as a case study. We analysis the incidents that most impact the road traffic and try to understand the causes of these occurrences. The method used is based on historical data of the incident responses and on traffic flows. Our database was provided by the Traffic Engineering Company of Rio de Janeiro which has more than 204,000 incidents occurred between 2015 and 2017. Using statistical tools, the profile of the most frequent incidents is analyzed and policies are discussed to reduce its number and the response time.

