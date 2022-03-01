Abstract

Gender differences in depression trajectories and their effects on cognitive function are poorly understood. This article aims to identify depression trajectories in both genders and further explore the association of depression trajectories with executive and memory functions by gender. A total 3990 participants aged 50 years or older with repeated measurements from waves 1 to 7 (wave 3 excluded) of the Study of the Survey of Health, Ageing and Retirement in Europe (SHARE) were included. Group-based trajectory modeling (GBTM) was conducted to identify the optimal number of depression trajectories. Generalized estimating equation (GEE) models were used to examine the relation of depression trajectories to cognitive function after stratification by gender. Three distinct depression trajectories were identified in both genders, but the patterns of trajectories among genders were nonidentical. The trajectories of depression in males were characterized by non-low, moderate, persistent-depressive symptoms but with an unstable trend, while in females, they were characterized by non-low, moderate, persistent-depressive symptoms and with a worsening trend. The prevalence of persistent high depression in women (20.08%) was higher than that in men (3.13%). Moderate and persistent high depression trajectories were negatively associated with episodic memory (β = -0.53 and -0.72, respectively, p < 0.001) and verbal fluency in females (β = -0.96 and -1.47, p=0.01 and < 0.001, respectively). Older women had a greater frequency of developing depression than older men. Gender differences in depression trajectories existed. Moderate and persistent high depression trajectories exerted a negative effect on some domains of cognitive impairment only in females.

Language: en