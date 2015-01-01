Abstract

Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) are stressful and/or traumatic experiences associated with an increased lifetime risk of negative health outcomes. The Allostatic Load (AL) is a measure of multisystem dysregulation, resulted by chronic stress. We systematically reviewed the English language literature on the association between ACEs and AL to identify the clinical risk profile, with the exclusion of reviews and preclinical studies. Searches covered the publication period up to the 1(st)of February 2022 and identified 25 studies in which ACEs such as maltreatment, abuse, poverty, psychological abuse, and discrimination were investigated in the context of AL. The selected studies used different sets of AL biomarkers resulting in substantial heterogenicity of calculating the AL index. Overall, we found that ACEs are associated with elevated AL and poorer health outcomes in adulthood. Furthermore, health risk behaviors, social support, and coping resources either moderate or mediate this association. These findings suggest that targeting individuals at risk and starting interventions early might reduce AL and its deleterious health consequences.

