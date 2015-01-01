Abstract

This study was designed to determine how raw scores correspond between two alternative measures of func- tional recovery from traumatic brain injury (TBI), the Functional Status Examination (FSE) and the Glasgow Out- come Scale-Extended (GOSE). Using data from 357 persons with moderate-severe TBI who participated in a large clinical trial, we performed item response theory analysis to characterize the relationship between functional abil- ity measured by the FSE and GOSE at 6 months post-injury.



RESULTS revealed that raw scores for the FSE and GOSE can be linked, and a table is provided to translate scores from one instrument to the other. For example, a FSE score of 7 (on its 0-21 scale, where higher scores reflect more impairment) is equivalent to a GOSE score of 6 (where GOSE is scaled on an 8-point scale, with higher scores reflecting less impairment). These results allow clinicians or researchers who have a score for a person on one instrument to cross-reference it to a score on the other instrument. Importantly, this enables researchers to combine data sets where some persons only com- pleted the GOSE and some only the FSE. In addition, an investigator could save participant time by eliminating one instrument from a battery of tests, yet still retain a score on that instrument for each participant. More broadly, the findings help anchor scores from these two instruments to the broader continuum of injury-related functional limitations.



Keywords: functional limitations; Functional Status Examination; Glasgow Outcome Scale-Extended; item response theory; outcome measurement

