Abstract

According to a report by the Japan Sport Council, more than 1 million injuries occur in the school environment in Japan, which is a significant burden to society in terms of children's physical and psychological well-being as well as the costs of health care. Japanese people are becoming increasingly aware of school safety, but no effective safety education program has yet been established. In this study, we conducted a comprehensive safety education curriculum utilizing photovoice in a needs assessment of school safety and evaluated its use as a tool in student learning processes with regard to injury. The curriculum consists of two parts: (1) classroom lectures (three classes, 45 minutes each) and (2) a photovoice project (four classes, 45 minutes each). In total, 49 students participated in the education program, presenting 23 photovoice pictures. The use of photovoice enabled identification of locations of risk recognized by students and the associated photo R-map assisted students and teachers to deepen their learning about injury. We demonstrated four benefits of applying photovoice to school-based injury prevention education. These findings suggest that our photovoice-based injury prevention education program could positively impact children's research engagement by identifying school needs, and also empower them to affect social change.

