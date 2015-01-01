Abstract

Childhood maltreatment may play an important role in the transition from suicidal ideation to suicidal behavior. Recently, research has begun evaluating the association between childhood maltreatment and involuntary and distressing intrusions about one's own suicide, also called suicidal intrusions. This cross-sectional, multicenter study aimed to investigate the association between childhood maltreatment and the severity of suicidal intrusions using online questionnaires. Participants were suicidal outpatients currently receiving treatment at a Dutch mental health institution (N = 149). The Childhood Trauma Questionnaire-Short Form and Suicidal Intrusions Attributes Scale were administered online. A simple linear regression was performed followed by a multiple linear regression with backward selection to separate the predictors of childhood maltreatment subscales. Next, significant predictor variables were used to perform an additional regression analysis with gender, age, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) diagnosis, and depressive symptoms as potential covariates. The results showed that childhood maltreatment was significantly associated with suicidal intrusion scores, B =.22, t(147) = 2.010, p =.046. A multiple linear regression analysis showed that the only specific form of childhood maltreatment associated with suicidal intrusions was sexual abuse; the association remained after controlling for age, gender, PTSD diagnosis and depressive symptoms, F(5, 143) = 11.15, p <.001. In summary, the present study confirms the link between childhood maltreatment, particularly childhood sexual abuse, and suicidal intrusions. This finding implies that in the treatment of suicidal intrusions and suicidality, childhood sexual abuse should be identified and targeted with evidence-based treatments for PTSD.

