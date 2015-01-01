Abstract

We recognise that the death of a child is one of the most difficult events a family can experience. The article is based on a tragedy that occurred last year near Gunung Lang in Perak, Malaysia, in which a mother was the only survivor of a road accident in which she lost three young sons. It was reported that the husband, who was not involved in the crash, wanted to tell her about the loss. This raises two important moral questions: first, who would be the best person to break the news of the children's death; second, what would be the healthcare professional's ethical responsibility in advocating for and supporting the best interests of the bereaved parents? The case illustrates the need for further ethical reflection by healthcare professionals while supporting bereaved parents. Healthcare professionals must also be sensitive to their ethical responsibility to promote the best interests of grieving parents, which reflects higher vulnerability for bereaved parents.

Language: en