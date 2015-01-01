Abstract

Motorcycle taxi drivers (MTDs) are classified as self-employed informal workers. The interplay between formality and informality is examined in this article from labor and capital perspectives on formalization approaches. Data was collected by questionnaire survey and semi-structured interview methods and analyzed.



RESULTS revealed significant overlap and informality concealed within formality, as well as stakeholder illegal practice in occupational registration and social assistance programs as well as factors affecting short-term cash transfer programs during the Novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. These findings suggest that 1) The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) should be held accountable for responses caused by its urban transportation network; and 2) government agencies should address institutionalized corruption in the motorcycle taxi trade as an underlying cause of unproductive means-testing in providing social assistance during a pandemic.

