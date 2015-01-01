|
Theerakosonphong K, Amornsiriphong S. Heliyon 2022; 8(3): e09061.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35287326
Motorcycle taxi drivers (MTDs) are classified as self-employed informal workers. The interplay between formality and informality is examined in this article from labor and capital perspectives on formalization approaches. Data was collected by questionnaire survey and semi-structured interview methods and analyzed.
COVID-19; Formalization; ILO recommendation no. 204; Informality; Motorcycle taxi drivers