Abstract

BACKGROUND: The association between negative life events and Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) in children and adolescents has been extensively discussed. Nevertheless, little is known about the relationship between negative life events and repetition and severity of NSSI. This survey aims to understand the association between NSSI prevalence, severity, repetition and the negative life events in children and adolescents in underdeveloped regions in south-western China.



METHODS: In this population-based cross-sectional study, 3,146 children and adolescents were included from underdeveloped regions of south-western China, and each of them requested to complete a self-assessment questionnaire. The Modified Version of Adolescents Self-Harm Scale (MASHS) and the Adolescent Self-rating negative Life Events Check-list were used to evaluate NSSI behaviors and negative life events, respectively. The statistical implementation of this study was carried out in the R statistical software, and the logistic regression analysis method was used to analyze the relationship between negative life events and adolescents' non-suicidal self-injury behaviors.



RESULTS: The average age of all included participants was 13.31 years old. The lifetime prevalence of NSSI was 47.0% (95% CI [36.3-58.0%]). Gender, grade level and ASLEC was positively associated with NSSI. Further analysis revealed that, for all five dimensions of ASLEC, only interpersonal relationship factor (IRF) (OR 1.77 (95% CI [1.06-2.97])), health adaptation factor (HAF) (OR 2.08 (95% CI [1.31-3.31])) showed prominent association with NSSI. Multivariate Logistic regression models revealed that, repetitive NSSI (OR 4.54 (95% CI [3.66-5.63])) and NSSI severity (OR 9.01 (95% CI [6.11-13.29])) were positively associated with ASLEC.



CONCLUSION: NSSI is very common among children and adolescents in underdeveloped regions of south-western China. Negative life event are positively associated with NSSI, repeated NSSI, and severe NSSI. Negative life events centered intervention measures might be effective in reducing NSSI among school children and adolescents in underdeveloped regions of south-western China.

