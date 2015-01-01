Abstract

During 2018-2020, death rates for unintentional traumatic brain injury among persons aged ≤19 years were higher for males than for females in each age group. Rates were highest for males (6.1 per 100,000) and females (2.9) among persons aged 15-19 years. Rates were lowest for males and females aged 5-9 years (1.1 and 0.8, respectively) and for males and females aged 10-14 years (1.3 and 0.8, respectively).



Source: National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System, Mortality Data. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/deaths.htm



Based on International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision underlying cause-of-death codes V01-X59 or Y85-Y86, and one or more of the following multiple cause-of-death codes: S01.0−S01.9 (open wound of head); S02.0, S02.1, S02.3, and S02.7−S02.9 (fracture of the skull and facial bones); S04.0 (injury to optic nerve and pathways); S06.0−S06.9 (intracranial injury); S07.0, S07.1, S07.8, and S07.9 (crushing injury of head); S09.7−S09.9 (other unspecified injuries of head); T01.0 (open wounds involving head with neck); T02.0 (fractures involving head with neck); T04.0 (crushing injuries involving head with neck); T06.0 (injuries of brain and cranial nerves with injuries of nerves and spinal cord at neck level); and T90.1, T90.2, T90.4, T90.5, T90.8, and T90.9 (sequelae of injuries of head).

Language: en