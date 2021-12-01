|
Citation
Mishra S, Mehran B. IATSS Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
This study investigates Canada's traffic safety culture (TSC) as part of a global research project. The TSC survey data collected by an online survey is used to predict drivers' perception of changes in traffic problems in the past 3 years, driver's support, opposition towards enforcement of additional traffic laws, and drivers' perceived threat towards risky driving behaviors. A two-step procedure is followed to build models. The first step includes feature selection using the chi-square test of independence. The second step comprises building classification models using the Random Forest technique.
Keywords
Chi-square; Online survey; Random Forest; Traffic law and violation; Traffic safety culture