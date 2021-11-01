Abstract

Safe System has been the dominant approach to road safety in Victoria for over fifteen years, guiding the development and implementation of policy. Limited attention has been paid to the development and application of Safe System in a public policy setting. The aims of this research were to describe the intentions of Safe System in Victoria, and analyse how well this aligns with models of successful public policy. Using a qualitative approach, semi-structured interviews were undertaken with Australian and international experts (n = 10). These experts represented a range of organisations and leadership levels that were either directly involved in the development or had a detailed understanding of the development of Safe System in Victoria. The interview results were analysed using a policy success model. The findings suggested that Safe System can provide a framework to address road safety in Victoria, however successful public policy needs to ensure that the development of policy addresses the identified problem and that the results are maintained for some time. Safe System meets some of these requirements, but principally lacks explanation for how its overarching approach is meant to be understood and utilised. Practically, road safety professionals need to clarify the purpose of the Safe System concept in order for it to be successfully integrated into public policy. Whilst Safe System requires additional clarification, it has garnered additional interest and debate in road safety and from this perspective has advanced public policy.

Language: en