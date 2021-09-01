Abstract

Efforts made to prevent road traffic crashes have reduced the number of crashes involving young drivers, however, overall, they are still the most common age group reported in these incidents. In this study, the driving behaviors of ten young male drivers were compared based on lane change--under time pressure and in normal conditions--on open roads where the surroundings constantly change. The study also chronologically analyzed the motions within five seconds from when the driver started steering. The results of the analysis revealed that, compared to normal conditions, drivers under time pressure responded by steering first and viewing their surroundings second. It was also estimated that, regardless of the conditions, the driver tended to use the indicator two to zero seconds before adjusting the steering. This finding indicates that the delay in viewing their surroundings resulted in delayed signaling, and the series of driving behaviors to change lanes may have been overcrowded in time. The findings of this study suggest that it is possible to prevent human error by focusing on the balance and connection between cognition and the behaviors required for a series of driving behaviors.

Language: en