Abstract

In this work we present a new physics-informed machine learning model that can be used to analyze kinematic data from an instrumented mouthguard and detect impacts to the head. Monitoring player impacts is vitally important to understanding and protecting from injuries like concussion. Typically, to analyze this data, a combination of video analysis and sensor data is used to ascertain the recorded events are true impacts and not false positives. In fact, due to the nature of using wearable devices in sports, false positives vastly outnumber the true positives. Yet, manual video analysis is time-consuming. This imbalance leads traditional machine learning approaches to exhibit poor performance in both detecting true positives and preventing false negatives. Here, we show that by simulating head impacts numerically using a standard Finite Element head-neck model, a large dataset of synthetic impacts can be created to augment the gathered, verified, impact data from mouthguards. This combined physics-informed machine learning impact detector reported improved performance on test datasets compared to traditional impact detectors with negative predictive value and positive predictive values of 88 and 87% respectively. Consequently, this model reported the best results to date for an impact detection algorithm for American football, achieving an F(1) score of 0.95. In addition, this physics-informed machine learning impact detector was able to accurately detect true and false impacts from a test dataset at a rate of 90% and 100% relative to a purely manual video analysis workflow. Saving over 12 h of manual video analysis for a modest dataset, at an overall accuracy of 92%, these results indicate that this model could be used in place of, or alongside, traditional video analysis to allow for larger scale and more efficient impact detection in sports such as American Football.

