Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify barriers to and facilitators of return to learning (RTL) for female secondary school students following a sport-related concussion (SRC), and to identify critical junctures on the injury-to-recovery continuum that can be targeted to enhance the RTL process.



DESIGN: A grounded theory approach using in-depth qualitative interviews. SETTING: Secondary schools within the York Region District School Board in Ontario. PARTICIPANTS: Ten female secondary school students who presented to a sports medicine physician with an SRC in 2015 or 2016. Five of the students received a Green Folder intervention containing an RTL strategy, while 5 students received no RTL intervention following their SRC.



METHODS: In-depth interviews were conducted in person or by telephone. All interviews were audiorecorded and transcribed. The transcriptions were analyzed, coded, and examined for common themes by 2 independent reviewers. MAIN FINDINGS: Barriers to RTL included a lack of a graduated RTL process, students' own internal stress, poor communication of expectations, lack of concussion education, and inadequate support from teachers. Facilitators of RTL included academic accommodations and having a primary contact person within the school system. Owing to inconsistent implementation, the impact of the Green Folder intervention as a facilitator of RTL remains unknown.



CONCLUSION: Results of this study support existing findings in the realm of concussion research. A novel finding includes the importance of a primary contact person as a facilitator of RTL. This person could help to overcome some of the identified barriers to RTL and improve outcomes by assisting with academic accommodations, providing reassurance regarding these accommodations, improving education among teachers and students, and enhancing communication between stakeholders.

