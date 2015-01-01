Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To cocreate an evidence-based resource to enable educators to support students returning to school after concussion; evaluate the usability of and users' satisfaction with the resource; understand the role of the resource in supporting students' return to school; and describe changes in concussion knowledge following a concussion education and training workshop.



DESIGN: Survey during a concussion education and training workshop. SETTING: Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital in Toronto, Ont, and York Region District School Board in Richmond Hill, Ont. PARTICIPANTS: Fifty-six educators, of whom 64% were teachers, 11% were school administrators, 23% fulfilled other roles (eg, child and youth worker), and 2% fulfilled unspecified roles. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: The survey collected demographic information, usability data via the System Usability Scale, and satisfaction data. Thematic analysis was used for open-ended questions.



RESULTS: Participants reported the resource to be easy to use (69.6%), not complex (62.5%), and most felt confident using this resource (83.9%). Participants indicated they were satisfied with the resource (73.2%) and would use it in the future (87.5%). Some found the resource overwhelming and recommended it be summarized in a reference guide. Participants found the links, videos, and classroom accommodations or academic supports to be helpful.



CONCLUSION: SCHOOLFirst is an evidence-based, user-driven resource that was created for educators to support students returning to school following concussion. Educators, health care providers, youth, and families collaborated on developing SCHOOLFirst to improve students' successful return to school following concussion. Educators were satisfied with the resource and saw opportunities to use it to support their students.

Language: en