Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the implementation of a concussion management protocol in which a team physiotherapist is involved in the identification of concussions and return-to-play (RTP) decisions.



DESIGN: A prospective injury surveillance cohort study in a school-based Canadian football program (4 teams; grades 8 to 12) over 4 years. For years 1 to 2, the team physician made all RTP decisions; over years 3 to 4, the team physiotherapist was allowed to make some RTP decisions using pre-established criteria defined in the protocol. SETTING: A high school in Québec, Que. PARTICIPANTS: Male student athletes between 11 and 17 years old. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Same-season recurrence (SSR) of concussion symptoms following RTP.



RESULTS: A total of 119 concussions were identified (55 during the first 2 years and 64 during the last 2 years) during 27,741 athlete-exposures in 672 athlete-years for an incidence rate of 4.3 per 1000 athlete-exposures. During years 1 to 3, no SSR was observed following RTP clearance. During year 4 there was 1 case of SSR that occurred 11 days after clearance. The overall SSR rate of concussion symptoms following RTP clearance was 0.8%.



CONCLUSION: A very low rate of SSR was achieved whether the team physician made all RTP decisions or the team physiotherapist was allowed to make some of the RTP decisions through the terms of the protocol.

Language: en