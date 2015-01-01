Abstract

The scope of this study was to describe the characteristics of use and sociodemographic and motivational aspects of cyclists who travel on the cycle paths/lanes in the city of Pelotas (Brazil). A descriptive study was conducted applying mixed methods with quantitative and qualitative approaches. A total of 841 cyclists were randomly selected and assessed in the quantitative component. The majority of users were men (82.9%), from the middle age group (55.8%) and workers in the construction industry and local commerce (47.4%). More than 80% of the participants used the bicycle for commuting purposes. Although the large majority reported using the bicycle even in rigorous winter and summer conditions, only 56.6% reported use on rainy days. Nine interviews were performed in the qualitative component and the following barriers emerged: climate conditions related to the quality of streets, (rainy days); complex traffic systems; and the need for qualitative and quantitative improvement in the paths leading to outlying neighborhoods. Saving money with transport and health benefits (among leisure-time cyclists) are the main motivations for using a bicycle. The results reveal specific aspects for improvement in terms of public policies, and the need to prioritize specific user demands.

