Darracq MA, Thornton SL. Clin. Toxicol. (T and F) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PMID
35297707
BACKGROUND: The US Food and Drug Administration released a warning related to potential adverse effects related to intentional misuse or abuse ingestions of diphenhydramine in September 2020. We sought to evaluate adolescent-aged (13-19 y) diphenhydramine ingestions reported to US poison control centers to characterize these exposures, adverse effects, outcomes, and trends in outcomes and reasons for ingestion.
adolescent; Pediatric; suicide; diphenhydramine; poison control