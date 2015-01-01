|
Quarshie ENB, Oppong Asante K. EClinicalMedicine 2022; 45: e101339.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35295666
The recent systematic review by Mutahi and colleagues published in eClinicalMedicine sought to synthesise available evidence on the mental health problems and service gaps experienced by pregnant adolescent girls and young women (aged 12-24 years) in sub-Saharan Africa. Among other findings, depression was the most frequently reported mental health problem, while mental health care for pregnant adolescent girls and young women (PAGYW) were characterised by poor health-care worker attitudes, lack of confidentiality, and lack of tailored services.
