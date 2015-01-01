SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bauer MEE, Pike I. Inj. Prev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/injuryprev-2022-044528

35301230

BACKGROUND: Community-based participatory research (CBPR) approaches to injury prevention are conducted so as to foster inclusiveness and collaboration in research processes and settings. Despite the benefits of using CBPR approaches to represent voices in research that are typically marginalised, they are overwhelmingly used in collaborations with youth and adults. Developing a child-centred CBPR approach can serve the important purpose of fostering awareness for children's voices and needs in injury prevention, and can help future researchers engage communities of children in a genuine and respectful way.

PURPOSE: To develop a four-staged model of a child-centred CBPR approach to injury prevention and outline the development.


Language: en

child; qualitative research; community research

