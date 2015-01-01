|
Citation
Amini K, Sepehrifard A, Valinasabpouri A, Safruk J, Angelone D, de Campos Lourenco T. J. Cannabis Res. 2022; 4(1): 12.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
35292105
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Δ(9)-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the main psychoactive component and one of the most important medicinal compounds in cannabis. Whether in human body fluids and breath or in laboratory and field samples, rapid and easy detection of THC is crucial. It provides insights into the impact of THC on human organism and its medicinal benefits, it guides the cannabis growers to determine different stages of the growth of the plant in the field, and eventually it helps scientists in the laboratory to assure the quality of the products and determine their potency or better understand the product development procedures. The significance of fast THC detection in forensic analysis also cannot be overlooked. Electrochemical sensor technologies are currently in the focus of attention for fast, easy, and low-cost detection of THC.
Language: en
Keywords
Cannabis; THC; Electrochemical detection; Sensor; Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol