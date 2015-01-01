|
Citation
Walker JH, Venta A, Bechelli J, Brewer TM, Boisvert D, Bick J, Lewis R, Wells J, Armstrong T. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
35302245
Abstract
BACKGROUND: In recent years, the prevalence of suicidal ideation among young adults has been on the rise, with childhood maltreatment thought to partially explain this disparity. Systemic inflammation-a product of over-activation of the body's stress response system-has been hypothesized to play a predictive role in the development of suicidal ideation. Enduring childhood maltreatment can lead to systemic inflammation, possibly accounting for suicidal ideation's increased prevalence among young adults who have a history of childhood maltreatment.
Language: en
Keywords
depression; suicidal ideation; childhood maltreatment; clinical phychology; depressive symptoms